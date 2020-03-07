Previous
Rainbow Month.. Purple.. by julzmaioro
Rainbow Month.. Purple..

A flashback to the lovely morning we spent at the Lavender Farm earlier this year .. can't get much more purple than this ..
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Lou Ann ace
Exquisite. Love the hat, it makes the image, to me.
March 6th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
Just love your composition and thought that have gone into this photo.
March 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sure can't!
March 6th, 2020  
Desi
Indeed you can't. I like your diagonal composition and the hat you placed there. Great shot
March 6th, 2020  
