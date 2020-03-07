Sign up
Photo 1043
Rainbow Month.. Purple..
A flashback to the lovely morning we spent at the Lavender Farm earlier this year .. can't get much more purple than this ..
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3554
photos
218
followers
224
following
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1039
2509
1040
2510
1041
2511
1042
1043
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
13th January 2020 10:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lavender
,
rainbow2020
Lou Ann
ace
Exquisite. Love the hat, it makes the image, to me.
March 6th, 2020
Mariana Visser
Just love your composition and thought that have gone into this photo.
March 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sure can't!
March 6th, 2020
Desi
Indeed you can't. I like your diagonal composition and the hat you placed there. Great shot
March 6th, 2020
