Photo 1081
Rainbow #7 Red..
One of my new dahlia's flowering beautifully for rainbow red day. The dark background is the dark red/purple foliage that show up the flowers beautifully..
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4301
photos
203
followers
212
following
296% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th March 2022 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
#7
,
rainbow2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Simply gorgeous!
March 7th, 2022
