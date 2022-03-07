Previous
Rainbow #7 Red.. by julzmaioro
Rainbow #7 Red..

One of my new dahlia's flowering beautifully for rainbow red day. The dark background is the dark red/purple foliage that show up the flowers beautifully..
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Walks @ 7
Simply gorgeous!
March 7th, 2022  
