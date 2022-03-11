Sign up
Photo 1085
rainbow2022 # 11 Blue.. Last of the Aggies..
Looking for something 'blue in the garden this afternoon and luckily the last Agapanthus is flowering.. and a cute little blue butterfly is on one of the flowers..
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th March 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
agapanthus
,
rainbow2022
