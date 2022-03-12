Previous
Rainbow #12 dark blue.. Splash of the sea by julzmaioro
Photo 1086

Rainbow #12 dark blue.. Splash of the sea

Last weekend we went to a neighbouring West Coast beach.. We stood on a rock and just watched the crashing waves.. mesmerizing..
12th March 2022

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
