Photo 1086
Rainbow #12 dark blue.. Splash of the sea
Last weekend we went to a neighbouring West Coast beach.. We stood on a rock and just watched the crashing waves.. mesmerizing..
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4311
photos
202
followers
211
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th March 2022 1:39pm
Tags
blue
,
#12
,
rainbow2022
