Field of Trees by jyokota
Photo 1584

Field of Trees

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Walks @ 7 ace
They have out done themselves with creativity. I love this on black. FAV!
January 3rd, 2020  
Margo ace
This is amazing FAV
January 3rd, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Absolutely awesome display and colours, fabulous shot which really pops on black. Fav
January 3rd, 2020  
Brigette ace
beautifully shot.
January 3rd, 2020  
