Amazing Sky by jyokota
Amazing Sky

Shockingly amazing sky at sunset. Here's where iPhone photography wasn't as good -- sun blowout.

Check out Taffy's super-wide amazing view from 33 floors up: http://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-08
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Chris Johnson ace
Wow!! Like a someone spread a layer of clouds in the sky. So super incredible!!!
January 9th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Woah! That's incredible
January 9th, 2020  
