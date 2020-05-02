Sign up
Photo 1679
I tripped but I held on . . .
Oliver was soooooo high up in the tree, and he was running and jumping when he suddenly fell flat on his stomach. (This was taken from the second floor window.)
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2164
photos
237
followers
154
following
Tags
squirrel
,
jy-squirrel
Jane Pittenger
ace
You are such a great storyteller
May 5th, 2020
