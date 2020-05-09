An Attempt at Daryl's Mediterranean Roasted Eggplant
Sigh. She's such a great cook and the recipe sounded great. I even copied her photo composition (challenge of the moment: flat-lay technique). It's delicious but my photo doesn't live up to hers. I think my mandolin slicer from Japan makes the eggplant slices way too thin and it didn't hold its shape when cooked. And, as always, my dilemma is now I have about 6 servings of this dish! Here's her dish and her recipe is in the comments: https://365project.org/darylo/2020/2020-04-18