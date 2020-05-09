Previous
An Attempt at Daryl's Mediterranean Roasted Eggplant by jyokota
An Attempt at Daryl's Mediterranean Roasted Eggplant

Sigh. She's such a great cook and the recipe sounded great. I even copied her photo composition (challenge of the moment: flat-lay technique). It's delicious but my photo doesn't live up to hers. I think my mandolin slicer from Japan makes the eggplant slices way too thin and it didn't hold its shape when cooked. And, as always, my dilemma is now I have about 6 servings of this dish! Here's her dish and her recipe is in the comments: https://365project.org/darylo/2020/2020-04-18

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Jane Pittenger ace
At least you didn’t burn your eggplant as I did. It did taste fabulous though. Re wild mushrooms...the only ones I feel safe to recognize and pick are chanterelles though I am learning
May 10th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@jgpittenger No, I didn't burn it but I had to watch it closely because it was so thin. @darylo -- at least two of us made your dish!
May 10th, 2020  
