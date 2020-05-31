Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1708
So is this pose good enough?
I got stale crackers for the last pose, but Oliver says you have homemade bread. So I chose the spot just below where he had a winning photo:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2020-04-11
31st May 2020
31st May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2200
photos
241
followers
155
following
467% complete
View this month »
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd May 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
posing
,
chipmunk
,
jy-wildlife
,
jy-backyard
Milanie
ace
Perfect background - wonderful pose and terrific focusing!
June 1st, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol! Good pose and story
June 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close