PS Lesson Layer Mask Collage Laupahoehoe Beach

Taffy and I continue to take our PS lessons and practice. It's been so much fun, and we both admit that we might have quit if we didn't have each other to give feedback and encouragement to keep going when hitting those walls of frustration in not being able to figure something out. We both went back to a photo trip we took in September 2016, found lots of photos we had never done anything with because they seemed kind of hopeless. I mean, that RAW photo on the top left corner looks pretty hopeless. But because we are working in two different homes and not seeing each other's work, only sharing the screen of the lesson and our heads while we are talking, neither of us realized that we were both working on photos of the same beach. The contrasting scenes speaks to how quickly the weather changes, and how dramatic the weather is in general. But most of all, we realized that Taffy had taken all long exposures and smooth waters, and I had done the opposite -- dramatic crashing and short exposures, thereby creating completely different moods.

See Taffy's here: