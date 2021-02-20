Sign up
Photo 1966
Icebox Squirrel
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
4
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2459
photos
259
followers
156
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th February 2021 2:25pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
icebox
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Margo
ace
Well boxed in!!
February 20th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a poser! Adorable!
February 20th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oh my goodness, so cute!
February 20th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is just so adorable!
February 20th, 2021
