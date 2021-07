Celebrating the Holiday at the Baha'i Temple

Chicago canceled its fireworks, as did Evanston (where I live) but I heard that Wilmette was having theirs less than a day before. So I went and set up across the street from the temple, hoping to get it as my foreground. But as it started, it was obvious that I had too much foliage in front that was cutting off the fireworks so I had to run around with the tripod and camera to try to find a composition that would work. Whew!