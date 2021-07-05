Happy Fourth Fireworks

When I heard there were fireworks in Wilmette, I knew I wanted to include the Baha'i Temple but with a 24mm prime as my only lens, I couldn't create a composition that featured the temple and its water fountains and beautiful grounds. The shot I posted yesterday included almost the entire Baha'i Temple, but created a half/half composition. For this one, I wanted to focus attention on the fireworks with the Baha'i Temple as the grounding interest and location -- here, you can also see people sitting on the steps and watching. A 30 second exposure showed more fireworks to create a celebratory feel.