Previous
Next
Happy Fourth Fireworks by jyokota
Photo 2063

Happy Fourth Fireworks

When I heard there were fireworks in Wilmette, I knew I wanted to include the Baha'i Temple but with a 24mm prime as my only lens, I couldn't create a composition that featured the temple and its water fountains and beautiful grounds. The shot I posted yesterday included almost the entire Baha'i Temple, but created a half/half composition. For this one, I wanted to focus attention on the fireworks with the Baha'i Temple as the grounding interest and location -- here, you can also see people sitting on the steps and watching. A 30 second exposure showed more fireworks to create a celebratory feel.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise