Previous
Next
Last Post on The Old Post Office by jyokota
Photo 2210

Last Post on The Old Post Office

I promise. (although I have many more!) For black and white February, these images seemed to work perfectly for black and white editing. It's been fun having an opportunity to edit them one by one during the month.

This image is almost exactly the same framing I posted a few years back when @Taffy and @UKAndie1 and I went on a photowalk during Chicago's Open House weekend. At that time, there were limited spaces we could see since it was still being renovated. It's a very different shot in color with emphasis on the window itself and the construction of this building going on outside (which completely changes the view and lack of access to sky!) and a single person leaning on the wall: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2018-10-14
Andie's has a lot of people walking around in it. You can see it here: https://365project.org/ukandie1/365/2018-10-21
I can't find TAffy's but will keep looking to link it here:
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
This is fabulous as are the others.
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise