Photo 2228
Marina City Corn Cob Towers
Built in the 1960s, these iconic towers are surprisingly affordable for a month-long stay in a one bedroom apartment. Compared to a hotel. Hmm.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
chicago
,
jy-architecture
*lynn
ace
interesting to see
February 26th, 2022
joeyM
ace
Wonderful architecture,I’m scared to be on the top in case of lightning or power failure 👌💕
February 26th, 2022
