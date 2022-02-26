Previous
Next
Marina City Corn Cob Towers by jyokota
Photo 2228

Marina City Corn Cob Towers

Built in the 1960s, these iconic towers are surprisingly affordable for a month-long stay in a one bedroom apartment. Compared to a hotel. Hmm.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
interesting to see
February 26th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Wonderful architecture,I’m scared to be on the top in case of lightning or power failure 👌💕
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise