Previous
Next
Parthenon by jyokota
Photo 2235

Parthenon

The one in Greece? Not. The one in Nashville, you can tell, because it's still intact.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
@ryanjasonphotography -- I made it here! It was about a half hour walk from my hotel.
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise