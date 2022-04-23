Sign up
Photo 2257
Snowy Plover
Anddddd..... a surprise rare visit from a snowy plover! Not banded so we don't know much other than they are endangered and from the west coast. It was a thrill to see such a rare treat.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
5
5
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2756
photos
257
followers
133
following
618% complete
View this month »
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
chicago
,
plover
,
lake-michigan
,
jy-bird
,
snowy-plover
Allison Williams
ace
So sweet.
April 24th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great shot of one of my favorites
April 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet capture , nice reflection
April 24th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
They are such beautiful birds
April 24th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
April 24th, 2022
