Snowy Plover by jyokota
Snowy Plover

Anddddd..... a surprise rare visit from a snowy plover! Not banded so we don't know much other than they are endangered and from the west coast. It was a thrill to see such a rare treat.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Allison Williams
So sweet.
April 24th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger
Great shot of one of my favorites
April 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Sweet capture , nice reflection
April 24th, 2022  
Danette Thompson
They are such beautiful birds
April 24th, 2022  
Rick
Great find and capture.
April 24th, 2022  
