Photo 2258
Blackpoll Warbler
The early migration of a blackpoll warbler was cause for delight on our walk around the pond.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
bird
warbler
blackpoll
jy-bird
