Photo 2296
Palouse Hills from Steptoe Butte
@byrdlip
asked whether I had made it to Steptoe Butte, so the answer is yes x 2 --> sunset and sunrise.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
11th June 2022 9:27pm
hills
,
wheat
,
planting
,
palouse
Junko Y
ace
Thanks for asking and for the link,
@byrdlip
August 30th, 2022
