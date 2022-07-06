Sign up
Photo 2293
Maine Repair Shop: Truck Wheel Details
I went to a truck repair shop in Maine and photographed various details. I worked on practicing processing to accentuate the black and stainless contrast.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
b&w
truck
tire
Lou Ann
ace
When I see these spikes on 18 wheelers going down the highway they make me nervous. I guess that’s the idea, “stay away”. Ha!
August 26th, 2022
