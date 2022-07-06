Previous
Next
Maine Repair Shop: Truck Wheel Details by jyokota
Photo 2293

Maine Repair Shop: Truck Wheel Details

I went to a truck repair shop in Maine and photographed various details. I worked on practicing processing to accentuate the black and stainless contrast.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
When I see these spikes on 18 wheelers going down the highway they make me nervous. I guess that’s the idea, “stay away”. Ha!
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise