Photo 2295
Tools Across Decades
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
3
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2794
photos
242
followers
131
following
628% complete
2295
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
5th July 2022 3:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
cabinet
,
tools
Allison Williams
ace
I love everything about this!
August 26th, 2022
Eye Spy
@allie912
Me too!
August 27th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Favourite for composition, interesting subject and pov. I like the B&W
August 27th, 2022
