Photo 2336
Black Cat in a Window
This cat led us down an alley and kept watching us (@caterina and husband) -- then jumped up into the window and posed at just the right spot.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Tags
window
,
cat
,
frame
,
italy
,
lucignano
,
jy-italy
