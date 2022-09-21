Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2335
Morning Sun in Val'Dorcia
Early morning in Tuscany with
@caterina
-- see the capture of us by her husband here:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2022-09-21
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2835
photos
244
followers
134
following
639% complete
View this month »
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Latest from all albums
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
378
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
italy
,
hills
,
tuscany
,
jy-italy
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful lighting and landscape! Fav.
September 22nd, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh my that's breathtaking!! Always been on my bucket list but not sure I will ever get there now.
September 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 22nd, 2022
Dianne
You must be loving being able to travel again.
September 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close