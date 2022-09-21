Previous
Morning Sun in Val'Dorcia by jyokota
Photo 2335

Morning Sun in Val'Dorcia

Early morning in Tuscany with @caterina -- see the capture of us by her husband here: https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2022-09-21
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

CC Folk
Beautiful lighting and landscape! Fav.
September 22nd, 2022  
Pam Knowler
Oh my that's breathtaking!! Always been on my bucket list but not sure I will ever get there now.
September 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
You must be loving being able to travel again.
September 22nd, 2022  
