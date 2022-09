In this photo taken by Pier, Caterina and I are happily photographing the Tuscan hillside at sunrise. SUCH fun to be with 365 photo buddies! Alternate title for this shot: CAUGHT! (Using an iPhone when I have a DSLR with big lens on the tripod). hahaCaterina's post of another by Pier here: https://365project.org/caterina/365/2022-09-21