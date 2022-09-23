Sign up
Photo 2346
Laundry in Pienza
@Caterina
and I were fascinated by the shadows cast by the laundry up so high.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2852
photos
240
followers
132
following
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
20th September 2022 12:24pm
Tags
laundry
,
shadow
,
italy
,
pienza
,
jy-italy
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely scene of the washing blowing in the sunny air.
October 21st, 2022
