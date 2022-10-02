Previous
Next
Rain in Tokyo: Don Quixote by jyokota
Photo 2344

Rain in Tokyo: Don Quixote

(Don Quixote is the name of the giant store on the right. Why on earth anyone would name a giant home improvement store that I have no idea.)
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise