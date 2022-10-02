Sign up
Photo 2344
Rain in Tokyo: Don Quixote
(Don Quixote is the name of the giant store on the right. Why on earth anyone would name a giant home improvement store that I have no idea.)
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
street
,
rain
,
city
,
urban
,
black-and-white
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-tokyo
