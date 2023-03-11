Sign up
Photo 2398
Train Passing Through
Early morning train, and I'm flattened against the wall, barely turned to face the train to get this shot.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
9
8
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
train
,
hanoi
,
vietnam
,
jy-vietnam
Pat Knowles
ace
That is an amazing sight. I have seen this on TV but to be there in person must be quite something.
July 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic image! Where do the pedestrians go when the train goes though town :-)
July 25th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️👌
July 25th, 2023
Shepherdman
What a great shot - drama and detail
July 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cool capture
July 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A great shot! So so close to the sides!
July 25th, 2023
william wooderson
Looks dangerous!! Have been to Vietnam and it certainly has its eccentric side. Fav!
July 25th, 2023
Dianne
Living right on the track for many people. A great image to show just how it is.
July 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow that is close to the tracks.
July 25th, 2023
