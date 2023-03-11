Previous
Train Passing Through by jyokota
Photo 2398

Train Passing Through

Early morning train, and I'm flattened against the wall, barely turned to face the train to get this shot.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
Pat Knowles ace
That is an amazing sight. I have seen this on TV but to be there in person must be quite something.
July 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic image! Where do the pedestrians go when the train goes though town :-)
July 25th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️👌
July 25th, 2023  
Shepherdman
What a great shot - drama and detail
July 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cool capture
July 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great shot! So so close to the sides!
July 25th, 2023  
william wooderson
Looks dangerous!! Have been to Vietnam and it certainly has its eccentric side. Fav!
July 25th, 2023  
Dianne
Living right on the track for many people. A great image to show just how it is.
July 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wow that is close to the tracks.
July 25th, 2023  
