Previous
Photo 2408
Early Morning Fishing
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2908
photos
229
followers
122
following
Tags
morning
,
river
,
sunrise
,
boat
,
fishing
,
vietnam
,
jy-vietnam
Casablanca
ace
Totally drawn to the hat......and the solitude. The contrast of movements in the water before and behind are just lovely.
July 27th, 2023
Junko Y
ace
@casablanca
Wow, this is a perfect analysis of the image -- humbling so. Thanks!
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
The solitude of the day dawning! Lovely peaceful image.
July 27th, 2023
