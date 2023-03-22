Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2409
I prefer pole fishing . . .
Even if there is a giant fishing net nearby.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2909
photos
229
followers
122
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
pole
,
net
,
vietnam
,
jy-vietnam
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a brilliant composition, Junko. Maybe clone out the reflections in the water that are confusing and take the eye out of the shot?
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing picture! The net looks so fluffy!
July 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close