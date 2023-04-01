Previous
Waterfall Among the Lenga by jyokota
Photo 2418

Waterfall Among the Lenga

The fall colors all around me now remind me of the autumn colors of Patagonia in April. The lenga tree on the mountainside called out the seasonal colors and a waterfall high in the mountains was completely surrounded.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Photo Details

