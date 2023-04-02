Previous
Quilt of Lenga on Mountainside by jyokota
Photo 2419

Quilt of Lenga on Mountainside

The patterns of lenga trees among the rocks of the mountainside reminded me of quilt patterns.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

