Music Box Theatre in Chicago by jyokota
Photo 2461

Music Box Theatre in Chicago

As their website says, "Chicago's go-to theatre for independent, foreign, cult, and classic films." Over the 90-year history, there's always been the red velvet curtain, star-studded ceiling, and an organist.

8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
