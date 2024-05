Kokeshi at Flea Market

Traditional Japanese dolls were carved from wood. The "dollies" of soft bodies that look modern all look western with big blue eyes and curly light colored hair. I didn't buy any because this was day one of my trip traveling with 20 teenagers but now I wish I had gotten at least one. I would have chosen the second from the left because she looks so surprised . . . rather nontraditional look on kokeshi!