Shibuya Sky Transition Pod by jyokota
Photo 2465

Shibuya Sky Transition Pod

The elevator ceiling from the 14th floor to the 45th floor shows a light show accompanied by music that "transitions" you to the observation floor. Feels like you are being "sucked up" to the sky!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
