Tokyo is a big big city by jyokota
Photo 2466

Tokyo is a big big city

As seen from the Sky Tree, 350 meters off the ground. You can see 360 degrees around but I chose this view because I like how the river forms a clear line and you can see a wider river beyond it along the horizon.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Suzanne ace
Great shot. I love the immensity of Tokyo but the small details at ground level.
May 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a vast metropolis.
May 11th, 2024  
