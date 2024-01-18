Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2466
Tokyo is a big big city
As seen from the Sky Tree, 350 meters off the ground. You can see 360 degrees around but I chose this view because I like how the river forms a clear line and you can see a wider river beyond it along the horizon.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2986
photos
220
followers
113
following
681% complete
View this month »
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
city
,
nighttime
,
urban
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-tokyo
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. I love the immensity of Tokyo but the small details at ground level.
May 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a vast metropolis.
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close