Photo 2468
Tying off bad Omikuji
Omikuji are papers that indicate the likelihood of your fortunes. When they are good, people take them home. When they are bad, people tie them up and leave them at the temple to leave their bad fortunes behind.
https://www.japan.travel/en/japan-magazine/2007_omikuji/#:~:text=Each%20shrine%20and%20temple%20has,of%20the%20shrine%20or%20temple.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2988
photos
220
followers
113
following
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
paper
,
temple
,
kamakura
,
fortunes
,
omikuji
,
jy-japan
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-kamakura
John Falconer
ace
Lovely black and white. And narrative.
May 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Looks like a lot of bad fortunes. Cool capture.
May 13th, 2024
