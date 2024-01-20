Previous
Tying off bad Omikuji by jyokota
Tying off bad Omikuji

Omikuji are papers that indicate the likelihood of your fortunes. When they are good, people take them home. When they are bad, people tie them up and leave them at the temple to leave their bad fortunes behind.
https://www.japan.travel/en/japan-magazine/2007_omikuji/#:~:text=Each%20shrine%20and%20temple%20has,of%20the%20shrine%20or%20temple.
John Falconer ace
Lovely black and white. And narrative.
May 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Looks like a lot of bad fortunes. Cool capture.
May 13th, 2024  
