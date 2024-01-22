Team Lab Planets Water Room

From their website: "teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception."



You take off your shoes when you enter the building and you wade through water as you experience this immersion into a world of art and technology.