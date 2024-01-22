Previous
Team Lab Planets Water Room by jyokota
Team Lab Planets Water Room

From their website: "teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception."

You take off your shoes when you enter the building and you wade through water as you experience this immersion into a world of art and technology.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
How cool is this… your travels have taken you to some very interesting places.
May 13th, 2024  
