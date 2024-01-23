Previous
Team Lab Selfie by jyokota
Team Lab Selfie

In this room of the Planets exhibition, a mirror afforded an opportunity to take a selfie -- but with others around me pondering the light-art of the room.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
KV ace
Love seeing you… this is so nice.
May 13th, 2024  
