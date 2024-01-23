Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2470
Team Lab Selfie
In this room of the Planets exhibition, a mirror afforded an opportunity to take a selfie -- but with others around me pondering the light-art of the room.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2990
photos
221
followers
113
following
682% complete
View this month »
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
tokyo
,
selfie
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
,
team-lab
,
jy-selfie
KV
ace
Love seeing you… this is so nice.
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close