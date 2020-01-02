Previous
The Carousel by jyokota
351 / 365

The Carousel

Just a documentation shot to show what it was that Taffy and I were photographing in motion.

My interpretation: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-01-02
Taffy's interpretation: http://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-02
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Wylie ace
beautiful light and processing. I can never resistant a carousel either.
January 3rd, 2020  
Jim Dunn
I feel like I'm there getting ready to climb on. Not a typical merry-go-round.
January 3rd, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Absolutely stunning, so very special.
January 3rd, 2020  
