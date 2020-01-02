Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
351 / 365
The Carousel
Just a documentation shot to show what it was that Taffy and I were photographing in motion.
My interpretation:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-01-02
Taffy's interpretation:
http://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-02
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2058
photos
223
followers
151
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
351
1585
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd January 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
zoo
,
carousel
,
lincoln=park-zoo
Wylie
ace
beautiful light and processing. I can never resistant a carousel either.
January 3rd, 2020
Jim Dunn
I feel like I'm there getting ready to climb on. Not a typical merry-go-round.
January 3rd, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Absolutely stunning, so very special.
January 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close