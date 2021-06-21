Sign up
Photo 374
Butterfly bookmark v 2
This one is angled a bit -- which do you prefer?
original straight one here:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2021-06-20
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2544
photos
269
followers
156
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
19th June 2021 8:59am
Privacy
Public
butterfly
jy-bookmark
Iris N
ace
Beautiful butterfly and background bokeh. I prefer this one, it splits the textured and green parts more evenly and therefore feels a bit more balanced.
June 26th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Another beautiful bookmark! I prefer this one. Lovely composition!
June 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think this one. Beautiful shot either way!
June 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
SO cool, what a great idea, I prefer the other one. I am not sure how to describe, but the other one is more subtile. Maybe that because of my eye sight lol.
June 27th, 2021
