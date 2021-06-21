Previous
Butterfly bookmark v 2 by jyokota
Butterfly bookmark v 2

This one is angled a bit -- which do you prefer?

original straight one here: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2021-06-20
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Iris N ace
Beautiful butterfly and background bokeh. I prefer this one, it splits the textured and green parts more evenly and therefore feels a bit more balanced.
June 26th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Another beautiful bookmark! I prefer this one. Lovely composition!
June 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think this one. Beautiful shot either way!
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
SO cool, what a great idea, I prefer the other one. I am not sure how to describe, but the other one is more subtile. Maybe that because of my eye sight lol.
June 27th, 2021  
