It took a village -- to create this image.

Taken by me with guidance by Adam, edited in workshop with Taffy and Jane, re-edited by Joan with the following directions:

I saved a copy of the picture on my computer and made these adjustments in LR

Temp +8

Highlights -100

Shadows +100

Whites +40

Blacks -11

Clarity +29

Vibrance +33

Do a slight s-curve in Tone Curve

Add a slight black vignette about -12

And adjust the noise.



Thanks, all!