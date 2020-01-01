Previous
Street Reflection by k9photo
Street Reflection

It was a beautiful but cold day to walk around downtown Acworth, GA. This is a reflection of Main Street in one of the shop windows. Usually there are many cars parked along Main Street. On the first day of 2020 the streets were quite deserted.
Kate

@k9photo
