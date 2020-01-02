Previous
FruitCakeFruit
2 / 365

FruitCakeFruit

This is the time of year many people enjoy fruitcake. I never liked it until I had Mrs. White's fruitcake which is made with all sweet candied fruit and pecans. This is some of the fruit that will go into a fruitcake.
2nd January 2020

Kate

@k9photo
