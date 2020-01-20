Previous
Next
Abstract by k9photo
20 / 365

Abstract

The morning sunlight in the translucent glass block window creates interesting patterns.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise