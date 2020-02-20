Previous
Crystal and Marbles by k9photo
Crystal and Marbles

Raining all day today so I played around with some crystal and marbles. I found the bottom of the crystal bowl had a cool pattern and the marbles added the color.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful patterns and colors... love this!
February 20th, 2020  
