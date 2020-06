Amicalola Falls

This was taken from the footbridge at the top of the falls. From Wikipedia : Amicalola Falls is a 729-foot (222 m) waterfall on Amicalola Creek in Dawson County, Georgia, United States. It the highest waterfall in Georgia and is considered to be one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia. The name "Amicalola" is derived from a Cherokee language word meaning "tumbling waters".