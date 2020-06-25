Previous
High Shoals Falls by k9photo
High Shoals Falls

Another visit to the falls which had a little more water today after yesterday's rains. "Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it." (Lao Tzu)
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning! A perfect perspective. FAV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
June 25th, 2020  
