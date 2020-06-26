Previous
Next
Heartwood by k9photo
178 / 365

Heartwood

"Once there was a tree, and she loved a little boy." (Shel Silverstein, The Giving Tree)
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Perfect image for the quote!
June 26th, 2020  
KV ace
Your POV is awesome... love, love, love this. It has great texture and I see the heart.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise