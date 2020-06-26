Sign up
178 / 365
Heartwood
"Once there was a tree, and she loved a little boy." (Shel Silverstein, The Giving Tree)
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
178
photos
44
followers
65
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th June 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nikon
,
d3500
Dustyloup
ace
Perfect image for the quote!
June 26th, 2020
KV
ace
Your POV is awesome... love, love, love this. It has great texture and I see the heart.
June 26th, 2020
