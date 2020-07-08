Previous
Grooming Time by k9photo
Grooming Time

A common behavior seen in all waterfowl, including ducks, is called "preening". Preening is the act of combing the feathers with the bill to keep the outer feathers waterproof. This combing also removes parasites and "re-locks" the barbs and smaller hooks of each feather together to form a protective layer that repels water. A third function of preening is to spread an oil over the feathers which is obtained from the preen gland on the rump. The duck rubs its head over the gland to pick up the oil. It then rubs its head over the feathers to spread the oil evenly. The oil keeps the feathers bright and soft and allows water to run off in droplets - as in the phrase 'water off a duck's back'. ( http://www.lafayette.in.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1806/Pekin-Duck-PDF)
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Photo Details

KV ace
This mallard has a lot to preen about... he has beautiful feathers. Lovely color and detail.
July 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Its a good thing they have flexible necks! You have even caught some of the feathers - think about duck down blankets!
July 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
July 8th, 2020  
