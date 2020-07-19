Sign up
201 / 365
Wrecking Ball
"I came in like a wrecking ball
I never hit so hard in love
All I wanted was to break your walls
All you ever did was wreck me
Yeah, you, you wreck me" (Miley Cyrus)
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
201
photos
50
followers
72
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
19th July 2020 10:17am
Tags
red
,
nikon
,
construction
,
rust
,
wrecking ball
,
d3500
KV
ace
Love the texture and color... quote and song = awesomeness!
July 19th, 2020
